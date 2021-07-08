UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Rival Sagan Out Of Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:33 PM

Cavendish rival Sagan out of Tour de France

Seven-time winner of the Tour de France green sprint points jersey Peter Sagan dropped out of the 21-day race on Thursday ahead of a flat run to Nimes due to an inflamed knee

SaintPaulTroisChteaux, France, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Seven-time winner of the Tour de France green sprint points jersey Peter Sagan dropped out of the 21-day race on Thursday ahead of a flat run to Nimes due to an inflamed knee.

One of cycling's superstars, Sagan was a key rival standing in the way of British ace Mark Cavendish, who can level Eddy Merckx's all time record for stage wins with victory here on stage 12.

The Slovak fell on stage three hurting a knee in a fall on a bunch sprint that put the brakes on his bid for a record eighth Tour de France green jersey.

"It's a tough decision but an easy decision, because I can't move my knee," said the charismatic three-time world champion, who was unable to add to his tally of 12 stage wins on the 2021 edition.

"Two days ago I hit my knee again on a handlebar just when it was getting better, and after yesterday's climb it got inflamed," he explained.

"It's awful to leave the Tour, so now I need to help my knee recover and be ready for the Olympics," he said.

On a tough and eventful edition of the world's greatest bike race, Sagan is the 29th rider from 185 to pull out so far.

Sagan won the points classification from 2012-2016 and in 2018 and 2019.

On stage three in the same accident as the one in which Sagan fell, Australia's Caleb Ewan, who started the 2021 edition as the man to beat in the points classification, broke a collar bone and also pulled out.

Thursday's stage should finish in either a bunch sprint or with a breakaway win due to blustery northern winds in the Rhone Valley.

Related Topics

Accident World Australia Cycling France Nimes Man Same 2018 2019 Olympics All From Race

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

39 minutes ago

FIA arrests NADRA officers for issuing fake NICs t ..

19 minutes ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

19 minutes ago

Jones keen to learn from Southgate's success with ..

19 minutes ago

AJK IGP gives cash awards to police officers for r ..

19 minutes ago

KP CM announces special uplift package for Jani Kh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.