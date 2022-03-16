UrduPoint.com

Cavendish Sprints To 159th Career Win In Milano-Torino

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 16, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Cavendish sprints to 159th career win in Milano-Torino

Mark Cavendish won the Milano-Torino cycling race on Wednesday by taking the bunch sprint to claim his 159th career victory

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Mark Cavendish won the Milano-Torino cycling race on Wednesday by taking the bunch sprint to claim his 159th career victory.

Quick-Step rider Cavendish burst ahead of the pack in the final hundred metres at the end of a largely flat 199-kilometre race which wound its way from Magenta, to the west of Milan, to Rivoli on the outskirts of Turin.

This year the race offered a perfect climax for sprinters after nine of the last 10 finished on the Superga hill which looms over Turin and Cavendish took full advantage, seeing off a strong field which also included three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

It was a big win for the 36-year-old Briton, who becomes the race's oldest winner, with Milan-San Remo coming up on Saturday.

"It's incredible, I'm super happy. First time I've ever raced Milano-Torino and, well, I'm happy," said a beaming Cavendish.

"I've already won Milan-San Remo, now I can say that I've won Milano-Torino as well. Normally it's a hilly race so to see my name next to those who've won this race in history, that's going to be quite special I think."By the time the race entered its final 20km a three-man breakaway group of Daniel Viegas, Martin Marcellusi and Juan Diego Alba which had led the race almost all day was finally caught.

Education-EasyPost rider Ben Healy then made a burst but he was reined in by the peloton with 4km remaining, setting up a mass attack for the line from the heavy hitters.

Related Topics

Attack World Cycling Turin Milan All From Race

Recent Stories

Senator Samina condemns attack on security forces

Senator Samina condemns attack on security forces

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs to finalize pr ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs to finalize program to impart free IT traini ..

2 minutes ago
 Pollen count increases to 'very high' level 16,242 ..

Pollen count increases to 'very high' level 16,242 per cubic metre in air

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 36 kg drugs; arrests one

ANF recovers 36 kg drugs; arrests one

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displaying Pakistani products

5 minutes ago
 Saifee Hospital Road to be completed with Rs 35mln ..

Saifee Hospital Road to be completed with Rs 35mln: Administrator

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>