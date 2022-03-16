Cavendish sprints to 159th career win in Milano-Torino

Mark Cavendish won the Milano-Torino cycling race on Wednesday by taking the bunch sprint to claim his 159th career victory

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Mark Cavendish won the Milano-Torino cycling race on Wednesday by taking the bunch sprint to claim his 159th career victory.

Quick-Step rider Cavendish burst ahead of the pack in the final hundred metres at the end of a largely flat 199-kilometre race which wound its way from Magenta, to the west of Milan, to Rivoli on the outskirts of Turin.

This year the race offered a perfect climax for sprinters after nine of the last 10 finished on the Superga hill which looms over Turin and Cavendish took full advantage, seeing off a strong field which also included three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

It was a big win for the 36-year-old Briton, who becomes the race's oldest winner, with Milan-San Remo coming up on Saturday.

"It's incredible, I'm super happy. First time I've ever raced Milano-Torino and, well, I'm happy," said a beaming Cavendish.

"I've already won Milan-San Remo, now I can say that I've won Milano-Torino as well. Normally it's a hilly race so to see my name next to those who've won this race in history, that's going to be quite special I think."By the time the race entered its final 20km a three-man breakaway group of Daniel Viegas, Martin Marcellusi and Juan Diego Alba which had led the race almost all day was finally caught.

Education-EasyPost rider Ben Healy then made a burst but he was reined in by the peloton with 4km remaining, setting up a mass attack for the line from the heavy hitters.