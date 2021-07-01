UrduPoint.com
Cavendish Storms To Fresh Tour De France Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:04 PM

Chteauroux, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Mark Cavendish comeback gathered pace Thursday as he won his second stage in three days with a triumph on a day for pure sprinters along a 1.7km home straight at Chateauroux.

After a barren five-year spell on the Tour, the win on stage six took Cavendish's tally on the world's greatest bike race to 32, just two short of Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34.

