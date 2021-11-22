UrduPoint.com

Cavendish Suffers Broken Ribs And Collapsed Lung In Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 39 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:38 PM

Cavendish suffers broken ribs and collapsed lung in crash

British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after crashing heavily at the Six Days of Ghent, his Deceuninck Quick-Step team said Monday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after crashing heavily at the Six Days of Ghent, his Deceuninck Quick-Step team said Monday.

Cavendish was riding in the Madison on Sunday when Danish world and Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen crashed in front of him after Gerben Thijssen slipped on a wet patch on the track.

The 36-year-old, winner of a record-equalling 34 stages on the Tour de France, rode into the Dane's bike, sending him tumbling to the floor.

"Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation," Deceuninck Quick-Step said.

"It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation."

Related Topics

World France Norman Madison Sunday Olympics

Recent Stories

25,805 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,805 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago
 Attacks kill dozens of civilians in northeast DR C ..

Attacks kill dozens of civilians in northeast DR Congo: military source

35 seconds ago
 Over 4.41m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 4.41m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 England rugby's young stars delight coach Jones

England rugby's young stars delight coach Jones

38 seconds ago
 Serbia's Vucic Says Expecting to Meet With Putin i ..

Serbia's Vucic Says Expecting to Meet With Putin in Sochi

19 minutes ago
 Sudan frees several civilian leaders detained sinc ..

Sudan frees several civilian leaders detained since coup

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.