UrduPoint.com

Cavendish Takes Tour Of Oman Lead After Stage Win

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Cavendish takes Tour of Oman lead after stage win

Sprinter Mark Cavendish won stage two of the Tour of Oman on Friday to take the overall lead from Fernando Gaviria

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Sprinter Mark Cavendish won stage two of the Tour of Oman on Friday to take the overall lead from Fernando Gaviria.

Manxman Cavendish, 36, who has a joint-record 34 stage wins on the Tour de France, edged Australian Kaden Groves and Belgian Amaury Capiot after 167.

5km finishing at the Suhar Corniche in the north of the country.

Colombian Gaviria was fourth after claiming Thursday's opening stage, ahead of Cavendish.

Saturday's third day of action is a 180km run between Sultan Qaboos University and Qurayyat.

Related Topics

France Oman Suhar Lead From

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Farmers Development Organizati ..

UVAS signs MoU with Farmers Development Organization for the promotion of Commun ..

25 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

51 minutes ago
 Klopp impressed by Diaz's Liverpool impact

Klopp impressed by Diaz's Liverpool impact

5 minutes ago
 VIS assigns IBM rating to IMSPL

VIS assigns IBM rating to IMSPL

5 minutes ago
 Germany's Baerbock Calls Talks of Normandy Four Po ..

Germany's Baerbock Calls Talks of Normandy Four Political Advisers Difficult

5 minutes ago
 India v West Indies third ODI scoreboard

India v West Indies third ODI scoreboard

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>