Cavendish takes Tour of Oman lead after stage win

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Sprinter Mark Cavendish won stage two of the Tour of Oman on Friday to take the overall lead from Fernando Gaviria.

Manxman Cavendish, 36, who has a joint-record 34 stage wins on the Tour de France, edged Australian Kaden Groves and Belgian Amaury Capiot after 167.

5km finishing at the Suhar Corniche in the north of the country.

Colombian Gaviria was fourth after claiming Thursday's opening stage, ahead of Cavendish.

Saturday's third day of action is a 180km run between Sultan Qaboos University and Qurayyat.