UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Wins First Tour De De France Stage In Five Years

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:17 PM

Cavendish wins first Tour de de France stage in five years

Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race

Fougres, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race.

Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute, with few expecting the Epstein-Barr sufferer to win a stage.

Related Topics

World France Ireland Race

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistanis has great respect, affection for people ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad criticizes Sindh govt for banning opposition ..

4 minutes ago

694 days gone; UN must pay heed to plight of Kashm ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan agree to further expand defence, s ..

7 minutes ago

South Korea Will Not Lower Minimum Wage Requiremen ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.