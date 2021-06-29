Cavendish wins first Tour de de France stage in five years

Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race

Fougres, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race.

Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute, with few expecting the Epstein-Barr sufferer to win a stage.