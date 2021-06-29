UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Wins First Tour De France Stage In Five Years

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:39 PM

Cavendish wins first Tour de France stage in five years

Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race

Fougres, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race.

Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute.

The signs looked good early on in the fourth stage when Cavendish won the intermediate sprint, his maximum 70-point gain on the day handing him the green jersey awarded to the sprint points leader.

Known as the "Manx Missile", the rider from the Isle of Man shook his head in disbelief as he pulled on the jersey.

"It's been five years too long," said Cavendish, inching closer to Belgian cycling legend Eddie Merckx's record of 34 individual stage wins between 1969-75.

"There has been a lot of talk about my condition and I hope this gives hope to people in my condition," said the 36-year-old who was diagnosed in 2017 with the Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause persistent fatigue.

Conversely there was heartbreak for Belgian rookie Brent Van Moer as the 23-year-old Lotto rider was caught just 150 metres from the finish line after leading an escape for the majority of the attack.

Shortly after the start of the 150-kilometre flat run from Redon to Fougeres the entire peloton came to a stop for a brief period, before setting off again at a leisurely pace, to protest road safety after a series of falls the day before.

Related Topics

Attack Protest World Cycling France Road Man Van Ireland 2017 From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

10 minutes ago

Barty goes through after wobble in emotional first ..

49 seconds ago

Jordan moves to 'modernise' political system: offi ..

50 seconds ago

Somalia to hold presidential election October 10

53 seconds ago

Record-breaking heatwave hits Canada, US northwest ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.