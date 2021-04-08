UrduPoint.com
CBA Lifts Young's Game Suspension

Thu 08th April 2021

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced Thursday that Beijing Royal Fighters guard Joseph Young's suspension from all of its affiliated matches was lifted after he had implemented an arbitral award by the Basketball Arbitral Tribunal (BAT)

The CBA inflicted a suspension with immediate effect on Young two days ago, as the latter was found to have failed to implement the BAT's arbitral award, which involved him and his former agent company CGL sports LLC.

The BAT decided on June 15, 2020, that Young shall pay the company a total amount of 256,330 U.S. Dollars as an agent fee for the 2019-20 season plus interest, reimbursement for its arbitration costs, and reimbursement for its legal fees and expenses.

In a statement, the CBA Disciplinary and Ethics Committee said that Young had submitted an application to lift his game suspension, attached with his pay proof. The Beijing club also submitted a guarantee letter for the player, before the CBA decided to lift Young's suspension through a reviewing process.

Young has averaged a team-leading 24.4 points and 6.1 assists in 45 games for Beijing, who sits 12th on the standings with a 24-27 win-loss record and stays in contention for the final playoff berth.

The CBA's latest decision means that Young can catch up with Thursday's game against the Jiangsu Dragons.

