UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBA's Liaoning Parts Ways With Former NBA Player Simmons

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:29 PM

CBA's Liaoning parts ways with former NBA player Simmons

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) side Liaoning Flying Leopards announced Thursday that they had terminated the contract with overseas recruit Jonathon Simmons, who had struggled to find his role in the team's tactical system

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) side Liaoning Flying Leopards announced Thursday that they had terminated the contract with overseas recruit Jonathon Simmons, who had struggled to find his role in the team's tactical system.

"Through prudent consideration and friendly communication with Jonathon Simmons, we have decided to terminate his contract," read a Liaoning club statement.

The club added that they considered Simmons to be a high-caliber and dedicated player who has shown his respect and love for basketball.

"We show our sincere gratitude as Simmons has made contributions to the team and played for Liaoning despite difficulties in this special period," said the club.

Undrafted in 2012, Simmons had a four-season spell in the NBA, playing for the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

After undergoing quarantine and passing COVID-19 tests, he became a registered player of Liaoning last December, averaging 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 appearances.

Related Topics

China San Antonio Orlando Philadelphia December Love

Recent Stories

China's Hebei reports 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

UNCHR's intervention sought in release of Kashmiri ..

2 minutes ago

Four exciting ways to boost your productivity with ..

16 minutes ago

China's foreign trade hits record high in 2020 wit ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 46 deaths, over 3,097 new corona c ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 524 more COVID-19 cases, 70,728 i ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.