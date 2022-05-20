CCA to conduct trial across Pakiatan from May 25

(@Abdulla99267510)

This extensive exercise will allow the CCAs to field best possible sides in the upcoming tournaments.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 20th, 2022) The City Cricket Associations will conduct trials across the country from 25 May ahead of their two-day tournaments.

The officials also announced complete schedule for the trial.

The competing players will have an opportunity to impress the selectors and play apex domestic cricket in the 2022-23 domestic season by pushing their cases for selection in the CA sides.

The trials will be conducted by respected first-class and Test cricketers, who are also head coaches of the six Cricket Association sides.

The trials will begin at 0700 on the mentioned days.