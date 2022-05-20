UrduPoint.com

CCA To Conduct Trial Across Pakiatan From May 25

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2022 | 04:45 PM

CCA to conduct trial across Pakiatan from May 25

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 20th, 2022) The City Cricket Associations will conduct trials across the country from 25 May ahead of their two-day tournaments.

The officials also announced complete schedule for the trial.

This extensive exercise will allow the CCAs to field best possible sides in the upcoming tournaments.

The competing players will have an opportunity to impress the selectors and play apex domestic cricket in the 2022-23 domestic season by pushing their cases for selection in the CA sides.

The trials will be conducted by respected first-class and Test cricketers, who are also head coaches of the six Cricket Association sides.

The trials will begin at 0700 on the mentioned days.

