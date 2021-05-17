UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCCP Launches Series Of Activities For Beijing Winter Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

CCCP launches series of activities for Beijing Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) Sunday launched a series of activities for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Global Cultural Tour.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games, also known as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be grandly held from February 4, 2022, said a press release.

Let's meet in Beijing and together experience the passion and excitement of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

It's mission to deliver a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Beijing 2022 Winter Games, which are green, inclusive, open and clean.

Aiming to inspire the youth with the Olympic spirit. Encourage millions to embrace winter sports.

Promote social progress through Winter Games. Create a harmonious world of better mutual understanding.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will comprise of 6 sports, including Para Biathlon, Wheelchair Curling, Para Ice Hockey, Para Alpine Skiing, Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Snowboard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports China Beijing Progress Alpine February Sunday Olympics From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

1 hour ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

3 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

4 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

5 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

5 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.