CCCP launches series of activities for Beijing Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) Sunday launched a series of activities for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Global Cultural Tour.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games, also known as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be grandly held from February 4, 2022, said a press release.

Let's meet in Beijing and together experience the passion and excitement of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

It's mission to deliver a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Beijing 2022 Winter Games, which are green, inclusive, open and clean.

Aiming to inspire the youth with the Olympic spirit. Encourage millions to embrace winter sports.

Promote social progress through Winter Games. Create a harmonious world of better mutual understanding.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will comprise of 6 sports, including Para Biathlon, Wheelchair Curling, Para Ice Hockey, Para Alpine Skiing, Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Snowboard.