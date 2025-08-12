CDA Launches Paddle Tennis Tournament To Promote Healthy Lifestyle
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2025 | 12:33 AM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) has kicked off a city-wide paddle tennis tournament aimed at encouraging sports and healthy living among residents of the federal capital
The event, held at the Multi-Purpose Ground in Islamabad, was inaugurated by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who stressed the importance of sports in fostering both physical well-being and community cohesion.
Organized by the CDA’s Sports and Culture Directorate, the tournament brings together players from across the city, with competitions divided into categories for children, adults, and senior citizens.
“Sports are not only essential for physical health but also promote social harmony and community spirit,” Randhawa said in his address as chief guest.
He highlighted the CDA’s commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure, noting ongoing projects to expand facilities such as tennis courts, walking tracks, and public parks across various sectors of Islamabad.
“We are determined to ensure these facilities are accessible to all citizens so they can lead healthier and more active lives,” he added.
The Chairman praised the efforts of the CDA Sports and Culture Wing for organizing the event and urged citizens to take part in similar activities in the future.
Following the competitions, Randhawa distributed trophies and certificates to winners and participants, commending their enthusiasm.
