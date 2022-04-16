CDA/MCI Inter-Club Basketball Tournament from Sunday

UrduPoint.com

Capital Development Authority (CDA)/Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) 'Inter-Club Basketball Tournament' will roll into action from Sunday at Multipurpose Sports Courts, Sector F-6 Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)/Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) 'Inter-Club Basketball Tournament' will roll into action from Sunday at Multipurpose sports Courts, Sector F-6 Islamabad.

As many as 16 teams will feature in the five-day event, which is being organized in collaboration with the Federal Basketball Association (FBA).

"The event is part of CDA/MCI Ramadan Festival activities," General Secretary FBA Ouj-e-Zahoor told media here.

"The teams have been divided into four groups. Bulls, Timber Wolves, Jaguars and Rawal Champs are in Pool A, while Raptors-Red, Reapers, Dynamites and Lycans make Pool B.

"United Kings, Thunders, Raptors-White and Bahira Wolves have been placed in Pool, whereas Pool-D is comprised of S.

A Gardens, Generals, Dementors and Ball Magicians," he added.

He said President FBA Ejaz Rafi Butt would inaugurate the tournament at 0800 hours. "A handsome cash award and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up on the closing day of the event. The Association will also provide technical assistance for the successful conduct of the event," he added.

Fixtures for Sunday: 1.8:30 United Kings Vs Thunders 2. 9:15 Jaguars Vs Rawal Champs 3.10:00 S.A Gardens Vs Ball Magicians 4. 10:45 Raptors Red Vs Dynamites5.11:30 Bulls Vs Timber Wolves6.12:15 Raptors White Vs Bahria Wolves

