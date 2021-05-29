UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceferin Says He Is In Favour Of Champions League 'Final Four'

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:56 PM

Ceferin says he is in favour of Champions League 'Final Four'

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "in favour of a Champions League Final Four" by 2024 in an interview published in France on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "in favour of a Champions League Final Four" by 2024 in an interview published in France on Saturday.

"Personally, I would like to see it happen," he told sports daily L'Equipe ahead of Saturday night's Champions League final in Porto.

"It could be great. And effective in terms of revenue if it is well done." Although he is in favour, Ceferin added that "there are advantages and disadvantages".

"There is no urgency. We can decide this in a year's time," said Ceferin.

He said he was attracted to the idea after last year's competition ended with a Final 8.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the eight quarter-finalists assembled in Lisbon and the final three rounds were played out over a fortnight.

Ceferin also expressed his dismay at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs who have refused to abandon the aborted Super League project.

"For the entire football family, their attitude is shocking and unacceptable," he said.

Related Topics

Football Sports France Porto Lisbon Barcelona Family Real Madrid Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan has emerged as growth model despite coron ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia records 13 mln USD in revenue from Chines ..

3 minutes ago

China Ireland business summit highlights bilateral ..

3 minutes ago

First Group of Russian Diplomats, Technical Staff ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese forex market transactions hit 3.06 trillio ..

3 minutes ago

We need to plant trees to improve environment: Adv ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.