Celebrating Its 10th Year, Ice Warrior Challenge Promises A Bigger And Tougher Show

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:41 AM

Celebrating its 10th year, Ice Warrior Challenge promises a bigger and tougher show

Hundreds of adrenaline junkies will trek to Ski Dubai this Friday to challenge one of the toughest commando assault course when the Ice Warrior Challenge returns for its 10th season

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) Hundreds of adrenaline junkies will trek to Ski Dubai this Friday to challenge one of the toughest commando assault course when the Ice Warrior Challenge returns for its 10th season. Organised by Ski Dubai and supported by Dubai Sports Council, the 2019 Ice Warrior Challenge, which is scheduled for a 6.30am start on September 20, has attracted a record number of entries with participants looking forward to the excitement of taking on different icy obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

Celebrating their 10th year, organisers have promised a bigger, better and tougher Ice Warrior X, with part of the proceedings going to charity like every year in the past. Participants will be divided into four different categories – Elite, Extremely Fit, Just for Fun and Corporates.

Males and females will be competing separately in each of those four categories. All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal, but only categories Elite, Extremely Fit and Corporates will qualify for the main podium awards and trophies. The awards ceremony will be held around 1.30pm, after the end of all the races, where the names of overall winners of Ice Warrior X will be announced. Open to male and females from the age of 15 to 70, last year’s Ice Warrior Challenge had attracted 344 participants, including close to a 100 females. A number of government entities, including Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Dubai Police, had taken part in 2018 and they are expected to return in greater numbers this year.

