Celtic Appoint Ange Postecoglou As Manager: Club
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:48 PM
Former Australia national coach Ange Postecoglou has been appointed manager of Scottish giants Celtic, the club announced on Thursday
The 55-year-old Australian signed a 12-month rolling contract and fills the vacancy on a permanent basis left open when Neil Lennon resigned in late February.