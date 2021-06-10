Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou as manager: club

Former Australia national coach Ange Postecoglou has been appointed manager of Scottish giants Celtic, the club announced on Thursday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Australia national coach Ange Postecoglou has been appointed manager of Scottish giants Celtic, the club announced on Thursday.

The 55-year-old Australian signed a 12-month rolling contract and fills the vacancy on a permanent basis left open when Neil Lennon resigned in late February.