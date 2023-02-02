UrduPoint.com

Celtic Maintain Nine-point Lead Over Rangers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Celtic maintain nine-point lead over Rangers

Glasgow, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Celtic's lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership remains at nine points after comfortable 3-0 wins for both sides of the Glasgow divide on Wednesday.

All three of Celtic's goals over Livingston came before half-time as Ange Postecoglou's men took another step towards retaining their title.

Greg Taylor's drive opened the scoring before the ball rebounded off Daizen Maeda from an attempted clearance and into the net.

Kyogo Furuhashi then extended his lead as the league's top scorer in first-half stoppage time for his 21st goal of the season.

Postecoglou was full of praise for the Japanese striker.

"He is a quality player, he is always a threat," said the former Australia boss.

"He has composure in his finishing, passion and energy and his appetite to work on everything makes us a better team.

" Rangers ended Hearts' 10-game unbeaten run with a dominant display at Tynecastle.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Michael Beale's men and saw another two goals ruled out for offside.

Malik Tillman was also on target as Rangers extended Beale's unbeaten start in charge to 11 games.

"We can't drop from that standard now," said Beale.

"We should have scored more and have started to keep clean sheets regularly, which is the sign of a good team." Elsewhere, Aberdeen's woes went on despite a change of management as the Dons were beaten 3-1 at home by St Mirren.

Dundee United sank to the bottom of the table after a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Motherwell.

Related Topics

Rangers Australia Livingston Aberdeen Glasgow Lead From Top

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

8 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

8 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.