Celtic Thrash Livingston To Edge Ahead Of Rangers

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:48 PM

Celtic moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as James Forrest scored twice in a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Livingston

Celtic moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as James Forrest scored twice in a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Livingston.

Odsonne Edouard put the Hoops ahead in the 19th minute with his 10th league goal of the season before Scott Brown added a second after 57 minutes.

Forrest's second-half double added gloss to the scoreline and ensured Celtic made it eight consecutive wins in all competitions since they lost to Livie last month.

Second-placed Rangers head to Hamilton on Sunday looking to close the gap on their Glasgow rivals.

Jack Ross' first game in charge of Hibernian ended in a 3-1 victory over Motherwell at Easter Road.

Liam Polworth had put the visitors in front before a quickfire double from Christian Doidge and Florian Kamberi turned the game on its head inside the opening 25 minutes.

Substitute Daryl Horgan made sure of the three points with four minutes remaining as Motherwell missed the chance to go third.

Caretaker boss Austin MacPhee's chances of landing the Hearts job on a permanent basis suffered a bodyblow as the Jambos conceded three times in the opening 16 minutes to lose 3-0 at Kilmarnock.

Chris Burke scored twice either side of an Eamonn Brophy goal to hand Killie their first league win in four games.

St Mirren moved off the bottom of the table as Sam Foley's first goal for the club secured a 2-1 win over Ross County.

