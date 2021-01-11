UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celtic Without 13 Isolating Players After Controversial Dubai Trip

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Celtic without 13 isolating players after controversial Dubai trip

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Celtic will be without manager Neil Lennon and 13 first-team players for Monday's Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian after they were deemed close contacts of defender Christopher Jullien, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

A controversial mid-season training camp in Dubai, while Scotland is under a national lockdown to halt rising infection rates of Covid-19, has backfired on the Glasgow giants.

The rest of the Celtic squad have tested negative, but were in close contact with Jullien during flight and team coach travel.

Jullien is expected to be out for up to four months with a knee injury and had only travelled to continue his rehabilitation.

"While all of the other members of the squad and backroom team have tested negative, we have been informed by the authorities that, having been deemed 'close contacts', Celtic manager Neil Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players will be required to self-isolate on a precautionary basis as required by the current regulations," Celtic said in a statement.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned the reasons behind the trip last week with only essential travel allowed under the current restrictions.

Related Topics

Dubai Glasgow All Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

1 hour ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

1 hour ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

1 hour ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

2 hours ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.