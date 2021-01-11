Celtic without 13 isolating players after controversial Dubai trip

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Celtic will be without manager Neil Lennon and 13 first-team players for Monday's Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian after they were deemed close contacts of defender Christopher Jullien, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

A controversial mid-season training camp in Dubai, while Scotland is under a national lockdown to halt rising infection rates of Covid-19, has backfired on the Glasgow giants.

The rest of the Celtic squad have tested negative, but were in close contact with Jullien during flight and team coach travel.

Jullien is expected to be out for up to four months with a knee injury and had only travelled to continue his rehabilitation.

"While all of the other members of the squad and backroom team have tested negative, we have been informed by the authorities that, having been deemed 'close contacts', Celtic manager Neil Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players will be required to self-isolate on a precautionary basis as required by the current regulations," Celtic said in a statement.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned the reasons behind the trip last week with only essential travel allowed under the current restrictions.