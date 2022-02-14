UrduPoint.com

Celtics Beat Hawks To Stretch NBA Win Streak To Eight Games

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Celtics beat Hawks to stretch NBA win streak to eight games

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics stretched their NBA win streak to eight games on Sunday by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 105-95.

The Celtics improved to 33-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference, with their 20th home victory in 30 games while Atlanta fell to 26-30, 10th in the East.

"We've just been healthy," Tatum said of the reason for the streak. "That bothered us in the beginning of the season.

"There's goods and bads for us in the season but we can't lose sight of the goals we're trying to accomplish.

"We hope we can keep it going. We're trying to keep it up." Trailing 55-45 at halftime, the Celtics out-scored Atlanta 42-23 in the third quarter to pull away.

"We just played with a little more pace," Tatum said. "We started attacking more."Jaylen Brown added 17 points for the Celtics while Robert Williams contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds and Derrick White had 14 points off the Boston bench.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 assists while Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds for the Hawks and Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points off the bench in a losing cause.

Related Topics

Young Boston Atlanta Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

7 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

7 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

13 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

13 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

13 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>