UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celtic's Christie Facing Ban For Morelos 'groin' Incident

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Celtic's Christie facing ban for Morelos 'groin' incident

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Celtic's Ryan Christie could be suspended after allegedly grabbing the groin area of Rangers' Alfredo Morelos during Sunday's Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Christie has now been served with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association for the incident in the 60th minute of the Gers' 2-1 Scottish Premiership win.

The Scotland midfielder could now be banned for two games, with Christie facing a disciplinary hearing on January 6.

The 24-year-old had already been booked when he appeared to make contact with Morelos after he had been nutmegged by the Colombia attacker, with only a foul awarded.

But Scottish football's rulebook allows for retrospective action if a potential red card offence was missed by the match referee.

Celtic were dismayed by the SFA's announcement, with the club saying on Tuesday: "We are absolutely astonished at this decision. Clearly we will defend Ryan vigorously."Rangers' win over their arch-rivals and reigning Scottish champions cut Celtic's lead at the top of the table to the two points, with the Hoops having played a game more than the Gers heading into the league's winter break.

Related Topics

Hearing Football Rangers Derby Lead Colombia January Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

46 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

52 minutes ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

52 minutes ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

58 minutes ago

UAE supports, promotes renewable energy solutions ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.