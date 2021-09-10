UrduPoint.com

Celtic's Japan Star Furuhashi Ruled Out For Several Weeks

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:29 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will be sidelined for "at least three to four weeks" after the Japan star suffered a knee injury.

Furuhashi had made a flying start to life with the Scottish Premiership club, scoring seven times in nine games since joining from Vissel Kobe in July.

But the 26-year-old could miss at least seven games if he is unable to return ahead of schedule from the injury he sustained on international duty with Japan.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's league game against Ross County, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "As everyone is aware he picked up an injury playing with the national team.

"We have got him back and the initial assessment is we are looking at least three to four weeks at this stage.

"At the same time he is pretty optimistic about working hard to get back so we will just have to wait and see." Furuhashi's absence puts a significant dent in Celtic's hopes of seizing the initiative in the title race.

Celtic are currently sixth in the table, four points behind early leaders Hibernian.

"It is disappointing for him because he has obviously had a great start to his Celtic career and it is one of those things," Postecoglou said.

"We obviously wanted to keep it going but we understand it is part of football."

