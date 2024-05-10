Open Menu

Central Asian Volleyball C'ship Trophy Unveiled

Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2024

The trophy of the Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship was unveiled by captains of Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Pakistan here at a local hotel on Friday

The stage was set for the highly anticipated Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place from Saturday here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The event to run till May 17 would feature six national teams of Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile speaking at a press conference, Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation said the event promises to be an electrifying prelude to a week filled with exhilarating matches and intense competition.

The festivities would kick off with the first match of the tournament at 1pm, featuring a showdown between Turkmenistan and Iran. This would be followed by a match between Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan.

The highlight of the day would be the much-anticipated opening ceremony, scheduled for 5:30pm, where esteemed guests and dignitaries will come together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and international camaraderie.

Following the opening ceremony, the action-packed day would continue with a riveting match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at 6:30pm, setting the stage for an exciting start to the tournament.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board for providing the facilities to host this prestigious tournament, he said.

PVF also acknowledges the invaluable support of the Director General of Sports, the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), and the Secretary of IPC, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in making this event a reality. PVF extends its sincere gratitude to Serena Hotels for hosting the Press Conference and Trophy Unveiling Ceremony, he said.

