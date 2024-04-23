Central Asian Volleyball League In Islamabad Next Month
Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) would organize the Central Asian Volleyball League in Islamabad next month with six teams already confirming their participation in the extravaganza.
PVF Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob who visited to the training camp of the national volleyball team here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex said the federation has decided to organise the Central Asian Volleyball League at Islamabad from May 11 to 17.
Besides Pakistan, teams of Iran, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan will participate in the event. It is also hoped that India will also send its team to Pakistan, he said.
He said we have requested the government for financial support for the development of volleyball and to further improve the game’s standard. We want to see Pakistan team being the best in Asia, Yaqoob said and added that despite limited resources, PVF was providing all possible facilities to the national players.
PVF Chairman said the training camp of the national team was underway here for the preparations of the League. Iran is a strong team in the event but we are hoping that Pakistan will succeed in the mega event, he said.
He said all arrangements have been finalized for the successful holding of the League as this event would highlight the soft image of Pakistan to the world.
After the departure of Brazilian coach, now the services of the Argentine coach have been hired for the national team as well as we are trying our best to provide the maximum international events to the young talented player despite the limited resources, he said.
Yaqoob said that there will be three matches in a day. We are preparing the Liaquat Gymnasium according to international requirements for the league. I also plan to meet minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) for holding the event in a befitting way, he said.
