Central Asian Volleyball League Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Central Asian Volleyball League kicked off with six teams Iran, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and hosts Pakistan featuring in the extravaganza, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The league was inaugurated by Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad, who emphasized the government's commitment to promoting sports and education in the country.

The opening ceremony, featured a colorful cultural performance, and fireworks. The event was attended by a large number of sports enthusiasts who cheered for their favorite teams.

The first day of the league saw Iran defeat Turkmenistan by 3-2 in a hard-fought match, while Kyrgyzstan beat Sri Lanka by 3-2 to secure a victory. The league promises to be an exciting and closely contested event, with all teams vying for the top spot.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rana Mashhood said the government has also announced plans to establish an endowment fund for sports and education, which will provide support to talented young athletes and help promote sports development in the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is committed to promoting sports in the country. Pakistan has reached the final of a major hockey event after 13 years, he said.

Rana Mashhood said the Prime Minister's Youth Program has identified 12 sports for promotion. Pakistan is a sports-loving country, and the promotion and development of sports is government’s priority, he said. The Central Asian Volleyball League which would run till May 17 was expected to be a memorable one.

