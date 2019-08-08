UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Contracts For 2019-20 Announced

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:19 PM

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced list of central contracts for the 2019-20 season during which the men’s cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th August, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced list of central contracts for the 2019-20 season during which the men’s cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

The list has been trimmed from 33 to 19 and the players who have been awarded central contracts are:

Category A – Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah

Category B – Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz

Category C – Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari

While finalising the list of central contracts, which will run from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020, players’ performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they are likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season was taken into consideration.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but they will remain available for selection.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “I want to congratulate all those who have been offered central contracts for the next season. We have significantly increased the financial value of the 2019-20 retainers across each category. This is over and above what had been agreed in the current agreement, which is due to run until 2021.

“The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract. We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets.”

Pakistan cricket team’s schedule from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020:

v Sri Lanka – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is (split tour)

v Australia – 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

v Bangladesh – 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka PCB Split Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Shan Masood Haris Sohail Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Mohammad Amir Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Mohammad Abbas Imam-ul-Haq Abid Ali June July 2019 2020 Afridi All From Agreement

Recent Stories

K-Electric cautions citizens for safety during mon ..

50 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange partners with Holidayme to pr ..

55 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Says Will Hold Urgent Session on ..

6 minutes ago

Wallabies coach Cheika dismisses 'Mickey Mouse' ji ..

6 minutes ago

New Delhi Urges Pakistan to Reconsider Move to Sca ..

6 minutes ago

One Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.