Central Jail Haripur administration organizes volleyball match between inmates

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :To motivate and increase the interests of sports amongst the jail inmates, Central Jail Haripur superintendent Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak Tuesday organized a volleyball match between two-team of prisoners which was won by the Sajjad Volleyball Club.

While speaking at the occasion, Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak said that under the jail reforms program we have started many sports events in Haripur jail during the last couple of weeks.

He further said that the prime objective of sports promotion amongst the jail inmates to increase the positivity of the prisoners, jail administration besides sports facilities also providing technical education, and other skills to the inmates to make them good citizens after release and enable them to play their role in the society.

Earlier, a match was played between jail inmate's Shaukat volleyball club and the Sajjad club was played where Sajjad Club defeated the Shaukat club by 2-1 games.

Jail superintendent Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak was the chief guest while deputy superintendent Ameen Shoib, Line Officer Saood Ahmed, Jail school teacher Master Muhammad Saeed and other staff were also present at the occasion.