UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Jail Haripur Administration Organizes Volleyball Match Between Inmates

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:06 PM

Central Jail Haripur administration organizes volleyball match between inmates

To motivate and increase the interests of sports amongst the jail inmates, Central Jail Haripur superintendent Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak Tuesday organized a volleyball match between two-team of prisoners which was won by the Sajjad Volleyball Club

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :To motivate and increase the interests of sports amongst the jail inmates, Central Jail Haripur superintendent Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak Tuesday organized a volleyball match between two-team of prisoners which was won by the Sajjad Volleyball Club.

While speaking at the occasion, Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak said that under the jail reforms program we have started many sports events in Haripur jail during the last couple of weeks.

He further said that the prime objective of sports promotion amongst the jail inmates to increase the positivity of the prisoners, jail administration besides sports facilities also providing technical education, and other skills to the inmates to make them good citizens after release and enable them to play their role in the society.

Earlier, a match was played between jail inmate's Shaukat volleyball club and the Sajjad club was played where Sajjad Club defeated the Shaukat club by 2-1 games.

Jail superintendent Maqsood ur Rehman Khattak was the chief guest while deputy superintendent Ameen Shoib, Line Officer Saood Ahmed, Jail school teacher Master Muhammad Saeed and other staff were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Education Jail Haripur

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bar Council dismisses reported threats to ..

5 minutes ago

Inter-district karate championship held at Crescen ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

1 hour ago

IOC Executive Board Committed to Successful Summer ..

5 minutes ago

State land retrieved in anti-encroachment operatio ..

5 minutes ago

Hand sanitiser sales rocket 255% in Britain: data

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.