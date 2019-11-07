UrduPoint.com
Central Punjab Beats Northern With 204 Runs

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Central Punjab has defeated Northren team with 204 runs in second innings of the sixth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Central Punjab has defeated Northren team with 204 runs in second innings of the sixth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Thursday.

This is the third victory of Central Punjab in the tournament.

Chasing the target of 380 runs, the Northern team performed well but spin bowlers of Central Punjab Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif forced entire time of Northern to return to pavilion on 176 runs.

Zafar Gohar got 4 wickets in first innings while in second innings he sent 7 cricketers of Northern team to pavilion against 79 runs while Bilal Asif got 3, 3 wickets in first and second innings of the match.

Today, the Northern team started its batting from 121 runs on the loss of 5 wickets and its entire team was out in 57th overs.

Earlier, Northern team scored 191 runs against 226 runs of Central Punjab during first innings of the match.

