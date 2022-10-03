Central Punjab bowl out Balochistan for 185

Central Punjab's decision of not contesting the toss and electing to bowl paid dividends as their bowlers skittled Balochistan for 185 in 47.2 overs on the opening day of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 and helped their side pocket six bowling points

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Central Punjab's decision of not contesting the toss and electing to bowl paid dividends as their bowlers skittled Balochistan for 185 in 47.2 overs on the opening day of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 and helped their side pocket six bowling points.

Fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali and Umaid Asif shared eight wickets between them. Ahmed returned the best figures of the innings three for 41, Ali took three wickets for 49 and Umaid's two wickets cost 39 runs.

Hussain Talat top-scored with 65-ball 43.

Central Punjab were 91 for two after the opening pair of Abid Ali (30) and Abdullah Shafique (36) put a 56-run partnership at the close of play.

Southern Punjab also bowled out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their match at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium. Mohammad Ilyas took four wickets for 76 and Ahmed Bashir returned three for 31 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite a fighting 134 not out from opener Waqar Ahmed were bowled out for 240 in 69.2 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Arshad Iqbal and Arshadullah had provided their team a solid start with the ball as Southern Punjab were 48 for three by stumps.

Sindh captain Saud Shakeel made his 12th first-class century against Northern at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The left-hander was unbeaten on 112 off 228 balls and had smashed 10 fours.

He added 92 runs for the second wicket with opener Khurram Manzoor (58 off 113) and 88 with Omair Bin Yousuf (36 off 105).

Sindh were 279 for four and Saud will be joined by Saad (11 not out) when the play resumes on Tuesday.

Northern's Mubasir Khan pocketed three wickets for 91, accounting for Saim Ayub (35 off 37), Omair and Fawad Alam (10 off 25).

Scores in brief: Toss uncontested Central Punjab bowl first against Balochistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Balochistan 185 all out, 47.2 overs (Hussain Talat 43, Asad Shafiq 34, Haseebullah 25, Azeem Ghumman 21; Ahmed Daniyal 3-41, Mohammad Ali 3-49, Umaid Asif 2-39) Central Punjab 91-2, 30.4 overs (Abdullah Shafique 36, Abid Ali 30) Innings points Balochistan (none), Central Punjab (six) Toss uncontested Southern Punjab elect to bowl against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 240 all out, 69.2 overs (Waqar Ahmed 134 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 44; Mohammad Ilyas 4-76, Ahmed Bashir 3-31, Hasan Ali 2-42) Southern Punjab 48-3, 10.3 overs (Arshadullah 2-22) Innings points Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (two), Southern Punjab (five) Sindh choose to bat against Northern at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad Sindh 279-4, 90 overs (Saud Shakeel 112 not out, Khurram Manzoor 58, Omair Bin Yousuf 36, Saim Ayub 35; Mubasir Khan 3-91)Innings points Sindh (two), Northern (one).