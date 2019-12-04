UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Punjab Consolidate Birth In Final

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

After batting for almost two days, Central Punjab secured three valuable bowling points as well by squeezing Southern Punjab to 392 before the culmination of the third day's play at the State Bank Stadium on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) After batting for almost two days, Central Punjab secured three valuable bowling points as well by squeezing Southern Punjab to 392 before the culmination of the third day's play at the State Bank Stadium on Wednesday. Central Punjab, opted not to follow-on the opposition, have scored one run before stumps were drawn to stack an overall lead of 206 runs.

Central Punjab were on top of the table, with 120 points, prior to the final round of the four-day first class Quaid-e-Azam trophy and now certain to feature in the final encounter of country's premier first class tournament.

Central Punjab started off the third day of the last round Quaid-e-Azam trophy encounter against Southern Punjab by making early inroads courtesy Bilal Asif who dismissed overnight batsmen Umar Siddiq (27) and Abdul Rehman Muzammil (0) with 69 runs on the board.


Zeeshan Ashraf held one end to knit small partnerships with Sohaib Maqsood and Adnan Akmal to escort Southern Punjab beyond the 150-run mark. Sohaib Maqsood was snapped by Ehsan Adil on 29, followed by an early departure of captain Adnan Akmal (14) to further dent the Southern's campaign.


Zeeshan Ashraf completed his fighting century and Southern Punjab reached 254 for five at the tea interval with Zeeshan on 126 and the other eventual century maker Agha Salman on 39.


The Central Punjab bowlers came hard on the opposition, in the final session of the day, to first saw the back of centurion Zeeshan Ashraf, followed by the scalps of Zulfiqar Babar and Zia-ul-Haq without an addition to the score.


Zeeshan Ashraf stroked 212-ball 141, studded with 15 fours and three sixes, to form a 113-run partnership with Salman Ali Agha, who later went on to hammer a quick ton, before getting picked up by Bilal Asif on 140 off 166 balls, with 18 fours and three maximums. Southern Punjab were bowled out at 392.


Bilal Asif was the chief destroyer for Central Punjab with his fifth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket while Ehsan Adil and Zafar Gohar chipped in with three and two wickets respectively.


Central Punjab opted not to follow-on and decided to bat again to score a run without loss at the close of the day's play. Central Punjab, which scored 597 runs in the first innings, have now an overall lead of 206 runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 597-9 declared, 170 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 133, Usman Salahuddin 114, Mohammad Saad 105 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 100; Salman Ali Agha 3-85, Rahat Ali 2-104, Zia-ul-Haq 2-135, Zulfiqar Babar 2-151) and 1-0, 1 over

Southern Punjab 392 all out, 95.1 overs ( Zeeshan Ashraf 141, Agha Salman 140; Bilal Asif 5-130, Ehsan Adil 3-75, Zafar Gohar 2-110)

Related Topics

Cricket Century Punjab Bank Lead Ahmed Shehzad Ehsan Adil Rahat Ali Sohaib Maqsood Zulfiqar Babar Adnan Akmal Bilal Asif Zia-ul-Haq Zafar Gohar Umar Siddiq Ali Agha All Top Opposition

Recent Stories

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

28 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

31 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

1 hour ago

Indian actors prepare for UAE&#039;s Golden Jubile ..

2 hours ago

Airlift inaugurates its services in Karachi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.