Central Punjab retains PCB U16 National ODI title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):Central Punjab successfully defended PCB Under-16 National ODI title as they defeated Northern in the final at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Central Punjab chased 184 runs target in 41 overs for the loss of five wickets to once again lift the glittering trophy Obaid Shahid was the top scorer with 51 runs, hitting five fours. Openers Musa Azeem (34) and Raja Bilaj (33) were other main contributors. Saad Masood of Northern took two wickets.

Earlier, batting first Northern Punjab were bowled out for 183 in the allotted 45 overs. Opener Shamail Hussain scored 35, while all-rounder Amir Hassan made 30. Shiraz Khan scored 29 and Mohammad Rafique 23 runs.

Central Punjab's pacer Ibtisam-ur-Rehman and Owais Ali claimed three wickets each for 34 and 37 runs respectively.

Muhammad Shoban took two wickets.

Ibtisam was declared man-of-the-match for his standout performance with the ball.

Meanwhile, Arafat Ahmed was declared the best player of the tournament for scoring 312 runs and taking nine wickets in five matches of the event.

Central Punjab's Obaid Shahid declared the best batsman of the event, scoring 348 runs at an average of 116 in six fixtures. He scored two centuries and as many half-centuries in the event.

Ibtisam was declared the best bowler as he grabbed 15 wickets in six matches.

Altimash Abbas of Central Punjab and Adnan Shahid of Southern Punjab were jointly awarded the best wicket-keeper award.

Ahmed Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was declared the best fielder as he took seven catches in the tournament.