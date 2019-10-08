UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Punjab Salvage Draw In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

Central Punjab salvage draw in Abbottabad

Central Punjab comfortably negotiated 50 overs in their second innings to ensure a draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the fourth and final day of the four day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four, first-class match at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) Central Punjab comfortably negotiated 50 overs in their second innings to ensure a draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the fourth and final day of the four day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four, first-class match at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Set a 319-run target, Central Punjab reached 129 for one in 50 overs when match was declared a draw at the start of the final hour of play.

Captain Azhar Ali (13) was the only batsman to fall in Central Punjab’s second innings, opener Salman Butt remained unbeaten on 63 while Mohammad Saad scored 40 not out. The two added 97 runs in their unbroken second wicket alliance.

Salman who made-up for his first innings failure (zero), hit eight fours in his 177-minute stay, he faced a total of 157 balls. Saad hit four fours, he faced 121 balls.

Imran Khan senior was the only successful bowler for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran accounted for Azhar.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their second innings at lunch, the hosts were 112 for three at that stage. They lost Israrullah for 26 and Khushdil Shah for 24 in the first session of the day, pace bowler Ehsan Adil took both wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had scored 484 for five declared in their first innings, Central Punjab were bowled out for 278 runs in reply to concede a 206-run deficit, however, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not enforce the follow-on.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484 for 5 declared, 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, Mohammad Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85) and 112 for 3 declared in 35 overs (Israrullah 26, Ashfaq Ahmed 20 not out; Ehsan Adil 2-36)

Central Punjab 278 all out 78.1 overs ( Kamran Akmal 136, Azhar Ali 24; Sameen Gul 4-57, Imran Khan senior 2-72) and 129 for 1 in 50 overs (Salman Butt 63 not out, Mohammad Saad 40 not out; Imran Khan senior 1-19)

Result: Match drawn

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Alliance Azhar Ali Ehsan Adil Kamran Akmal Mohammad Rizwan Zafar Gohar Israrullah All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Batsmen survive to earn draw for Balochistan

10 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin run through Sindh t ..

18 minutes ago

Tehran Warns Turkey Against Commencing Operation i ..

5 minutes ago

China's ANTA Sports Firm Suspends Negotiations Wit ..

5 minutes ago

North Korea Capable of Restoring Dismantled Nuclea ..

5 minutes ago

Active circular debt surges to Rs. 860 bln: Senate ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.