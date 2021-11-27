UrduPoint.com

Central Punjab’s Junaid Ali Banned For Three Matches

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 01:09 PM

Central Punjab’s Junaid Ali banned for three matches

Central Punjab’s wicketkeeper Junaid Ali has been banned for three matches for a level 3 offence for attempting to take an unfair advantage during the sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 match against Southern Punjab at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021) Central Punjab’s wicketkeeper Junaid Ali has been banned for three matches for a level 3 offence for attempting to take an unfair advantage during the sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 match against Southern Punjab at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium.

Junaid was found to have claimed an unfair catch in violation of Article 2.

15 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, after the match officials reviewed the video footage during Southern Punjab’s first innings on day-one of the four-day fixture. The incident occurred in the 72nd over of the innings with Muhammad Imran the batter dismissed.

On-field umpires Waleed Yaqub and Imtiaz Iqbal levelled the charge on the wicketkeeper, who accepted imposition of the three-match ban sanction proposed by match-referee Iftikhar Ahmed from the range of applicable sanctions pursuant to the Code.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab PCB Iftikhar Ahmed From

Recent Stories

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune faces another test ..

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune faces another test as Algerians vote

4 minutes ago
 Hasan takes five as Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh fo ..

Hasan takes five as Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for 330

7 minutes ago
 Govt not getting sales tax on petroleum products: ..

Govt not getting sales tax on petroleum products: Spokesperson

7 minutes ago
 Additional Iraqi Airways Flight From Minsk Schedul ..

Additional Iraqi Airways Flight From Minsk Scheduled for Sunday Evening - Airpor ..

7 minutes ago
 Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test scoreboard

36 minutes ago
 Bangladesh all out at 330 on day two of the first ..

Bangladesh all out at 330 on day two of the first Test match

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.