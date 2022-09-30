Central, Sindh match ends in a draw

The match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw here at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Friday.

Tayyab Tahir scored a century and was unbeaten on 152 off 252 (18 fours and three sixes) before his captain Mohammad Saad declared the innings on 277 for nine.

Sindh, needing 338 to win, were 132 for four, with Khurram Manzoor top-scoring with 50 off 88, before the close of play. Central Punjab (13) was now a point above Sindh (12).

The second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins on Monday Balochistan would play Central Punjab at the Pindi Stadium while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will lock horns at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Northern and Sindh face off at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 428 all out, 102.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 232, Aamer Yamin 70; Mir Hamza 3-72, Asif Mehmood 3-128) and 277-9, 90.4 overs (Tayyab Tahir 152 not out, Abdullah Shafique 61; Asif Mehmood 4-59, Mir Hamza 3-41).

Sindh 368 all out, 85.5 overs (Fawad Alam 127 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 78, Saim Ayub 71, Saad Khan 30; Mohammad Ali 4-84, Aamer Yamin 3-80) and 132-4, 44 overs (Khurram Manzoor 50, Omair Bin Yousuf 37).