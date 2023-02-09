Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup: Master Paints qualify for subsidiary final

Master Paints qualified for the subsidiary final of the Century 99 Punjab Cup Polo Tournament after winning an important match of two chukkers played among three teams under the American system here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Master Paints qualified for the subsidiary final of the Century 99 Punjab Cup Polo Tournament after winning an important match of two chukkers played among three teams under the American system here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

Master Paints, DS Polo and Lone Wolves vie against each other in the match played under American system. Master Paints won their first match against DS Polo, which they won by a narrow margin of 3�-3. Manuel Carranza emerged as hero of the match as he contributed with a beautiful brace of goals while Manuel Crespo converted one goal for Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Bautista Garcia, Javier Guerrero and Daniyal Sheikh scored one goal each for DS Polo. John Fisher and Chris Hyde supervised the match as field umpires.

After that, Master Paints recorded a thrashing victory against Lone Wolves with a huge margin of 7-0 to earn a place in the subsidiary final. Manuel Crespo played a hero's role in the Master Paints' victory this time as he fired in four fantastic goals while Manuel Carranza thrashed in two tremendous goals and Agha Musa Ali Khan converted scored one goal.

Joh Fisher and Chris Hyder were the field umpires.

DS Polo was the other team in the match that registered a lone victory against Lone Wolves by 6-2�. Bautista Garcia was the top scorer from the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while Javier Guerrero hammered a brace of goals and Daniyal Sheikh converted one goal. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Amirreza Behboudi pumped in one goal each for Lone Wolves. John Fisher and Chris Hyde officiated the match as field umpires.

A large number of spectators were present at the Lahore Polo Club to watch the tournament that was organized in collaboration with Century 99. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members and a large number of polo lovers were also present on this occasion and witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling and exciting matches.