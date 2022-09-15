CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana and former Test fast bowler Aqib Javed call on DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana and former Test fast bowler Aqib Javed called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The tracing of fresh cricket talent and other relevant issues were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports board Punjab is taking effective steps to promote every sport across the province. "A High Performance Center of cricket is being established to discover new cricket talent. Various sports academies have also been established where renowned coaches are imparting training to young and budding players.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab will cooperate in every way for the promotion of cricket.

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana on this occasion appreciated Sports Board Punjab's initiative to build a High Performance Center for cricket. "The establishment of High Performance Center will play a key role in locating fresh cricket talent. Sports Board Punjab and Lahore Qalandars will put up joint efforts for the promotion of cricket," he added.

Former Test fast bowler Aqib Javed also lauded the impressive contributions of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi for the growth of sports culture in the province.