CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), has stated that sports besides promoting discipline in daily life significantly contribute to healthy physique especially the speedy recovery of patients when they are actively involved

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), has stated that sports besides promoting discipline in daily life significantly contribute to healthy physique especially the speedy recovery of patients when they are actively involved.

He emphasized that sports will be made a regular and distinctive tradition at PCP in the future, fostering a dynamic and positive environment for patients, medical staff, and students alike.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the 2025 Sports Gala held at Paraplegic Center Peshawar earlier from February 2 to 14.

On this occasion, Dr. Ilyas Syed announced that the Sports Gala will be held twice a year onward, in spring and autumn, and efforts will be made to involve other medical and educational institutions from Peshawar to maximize the benefits of the initiative.

He however highly appreciated the dedication and hard work of Chief Organizer Hafeezullah for selecting excellent venues for the various indoor and outdoor events.

He also praised the media role for its extensive coverage, which gave the event a national profile, even attracting coverage from international outlets as well.

He expressed special gratitude to the media community in this regard.

The ceremony took place at the Seminar Hall of the Center’s College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPMR), and began with an inspiring sermon titled “How to Stay Happy” by Dr. Aamir Zaib, Director of Rehab.

A comprehensive documentary capturing the most exciting and decisive moments of the Gala was also screened. It beautifully portrayed the participants’ enthusiasm, joy of winning, and the spirit of competition.

The Sports Gala featured a variety of games including wheelchair races, tug-of-war between student and staff teams, Ludo, carrom board, wheelchair boccia, table tennis (singles and doubles), volleyball, badminton, and cricket.

Later, the chief guest awarded certificates and shields to the event organizers, while the CPMR cricket team was given the tournament trophy. The joy and applause of the college students on this occasion were truly a sight to behold.