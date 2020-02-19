UrduPoint.com
Ceremony For Trophy Display Of PSL 2020 Held At National Stadium

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 04:04 PM

Ceremony for trophy display of PSL 2020 held at national stadium

Squash champion Jahangir Khan took the trophy to the ground where the owners of all franchises and captains of all squads were present.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) The trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was exhibited and displayed at Karachi National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Squash Legend Jahangir Khan took the trophy to cricket ground for exhibition. Owners of all franchises and captains of different teams were present there on the occasion. The trophy which was manufactured by a British company is 65 centimeters lengthy.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) shared the picture of the trophy through its official Twitter account.

The players looked so excited on the occasion of trophy exhibition in the stadium.

There are total six squads taking part in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and the maiden match of the league will be played at National Cricket Stadium Karachi. Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be face to face tomorrow.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion.

Pakistan Super League gradually came to Pakistan as first edition was held in the United Arab Emirates.

