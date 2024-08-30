Ceremony Held In Honor Of Athletes Winning Medals Internationally
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
A grand reception was held in the honor of athletes winning medals in the International Teakwondo Tournament recently
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A grand reception was held in the honor of athletes winning medals in the International Teakwondo Tournament recently.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram distributed cash prizes among the players.
District administration and regional sports office Peshawar organized the ceremony.
The athletes who performed outstandingly in the BMW Taekwondo International tournament held in Malaysia grabbed medals. The DC Captain (R) Sarmad Salem Akram and Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farkhan, Asif Jamal (MD Shiraz Group), Ilyas Afridi, the Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association were also present along side the outstanding athletes.
Sarmad said that sports are an integral part of any healthy society, and the benefits of sports in today's modern era can not be denied.
He said all possible cooperation and measures will be taken for the promotion and welfare of sports and athletes at the district administration level. Planning will be done for the promotion of sports in Peshawar, and efforts will be made to organize various sports competitions with the support of the provincial government.
In the event, Shiraz Group distributed cash prizes to the players. It should be remembered that Vania, Ayan, Mustafa, Hisham, Hania, and Umeema have won gold medals in their respective competitions. All these players belong to Peshawar. Asif Jamal said that Shiraz Group will continue to play its role in the development of sports.
