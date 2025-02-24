Ceremony held to honour taekwondo player

A special ceremony was held for Muhammad Javed after he secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Open Championship on Monday

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A special ceremony was held for Muhammad Javed after he secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Open Championship on Monday.

The event was attended by various sports association representatives who celebrated his remarkable achievement. According to the details, the championship took place in Islamabad, featuring competitors under the age of 60 from 28 countries. Representing Pakistan, Muhammad Javed from Sargodha showcased his skills and secured a bronze medal.

During the ceremony, President of the Sports Journalists Association, Malik Tariq Awan, praised Javed Honey’s dedication, stating, "An athlete never truly retires, and Muhammad Javed Honey has proven this by winning a medal at the age of 58. This is a moment of pride for the entire Sargodha community." Expressing his gratitude, Muhammad Javed Honey thanked all the attendees for organizing the event in his honor and for their continuous support.