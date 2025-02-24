Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Honour Taekwondo Player

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Ceremony held to honour taekwondo player

A special ceremony was held for Muhammad Javed after he secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Open Championship on Monday

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A special ceremony was held for Muhammad Javed after he secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Open Championship on Monday.

The event was attended by various sports association representatives who celebrated his remarkable achievement. According to the details, the championship took place in Islamabad, featuring competitors under the age of 60 from 28 countries. Representing Pakistan, Muhammad Javed from Sargodha showcased his skills and secured a bronze medal.

During the ceremony, President of the Sports Journalists Association, Malik Tariq Awan, praised Javed Honey’s dedication, stating, "An athlete never truly retires, and Muhammad Javed Honey has proven this by winning a medal at the age of 58. This is a moment of pride for the entire Sargodha community." Expressing his gratitude, Muhammad Javed Honey thanked all the attendees for organizing the event in his honor and for their continuous support.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son mak ..

Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son makes startling revelations in

31 seconds ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 School councils activated in Khanewal to improve e ..

School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be ex ..

Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be expanded: Chinese ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteer ..

Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocat ..

Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: ..

Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister

16 minutes ago
 SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arra ..

SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arrangements

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's ..

IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL

7 minutes ago
 Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan ..

Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timbe ..

Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timber near Burhan

7 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi vi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports