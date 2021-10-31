Ceremony held upon arrival of School Olympics torch in Vehari

VEHARI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A beautiful ceremony was held at Khurshid Anwar Stadium as school Olympics torch reached in the district.

The children performed beautiful tableaus, traditional dance and camel dance.

Students also spoke on the importance of sports.

Ex Chief Ministry of Planning, Nasr Iqbal Chaudhry said that they will make Vehari district a beautiful city and to promote sports.

Vehari players have brightened the name of the country at world level in hockey, cricket and athletics, he added.

He said that the best Athletes would be sent into International events to represent the country and added that the players are ambassadors of peace and promoted peace and brotherhood around the world.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education, Sohaib Imran, said that the South Olympics event will be held in DG Khan from November 8 to 14 in which 124 male and female students from Vehari will participate.

He said that district Vehari had received the torch from Bahawalnagar and it was brought to Khursheed Anwar Stadium while the torch was being handed over to Khanewal district today.

After the ceremony, School Olympics torch was handed over to Khanewal district at Khanewal chowk.