Cerny breaks for Giro win, Kelderman keeps lead

Asti, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Czech rider Josef Cerny made a solo break and powered through the final kilometres alone to win a radically shortened stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday.

Wilco Kelderman retains the overall lead and will be better prepared on crucial stage 20 after a relatively easy day in the saddle Friday after a rider protest led organisers to cut 100km off the original route.