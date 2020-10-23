UrduPoint.com
Cerny Breaks For Giro Win, Kelderman Keeps Lead

Muhammad Rameez Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:33 PM

Cerny breaks for Giro win, Kelderman keeps lead

Czech rider Josef Cerny made a solo break and powered through the final kilometres alone to win a radically shortened stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday

Asti, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Czech rider Josef Cerny made a solo break and powered through the final kilometres alone to win a radically shortened stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday.

Wilco Kelderman retains the overall lead and will be better prepared on crucial stage 20 after a relatively easy day in the saddle Friday after a rider protest led organisers to cut 100km off the original route.

More Stories From Sports

