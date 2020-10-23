UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cerny Storms To Giro Win As Rain And Protest Sees 130km Cut From Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Cerny storms to Giro win as rain and protest sees 130km cut from race

Czech rider Josef Cerny made a solo break at the end of a 19th stage radically shortened after a rider protest in lashing rain on Friday forced organisers to more than halve its distance to 124km

Asti, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Czech rider Josef Cerny made a solo break at the end of a 19th stage radically shortened after a rider protest in lashing rain on Friday forced organisers to more than halve its distance to 124km.

The 27-year-old Cerny covered the curtailed course like a time trial at a remarkable average speed of more than 49km an hour. He powered through the final 23km kilometres alone to win a farewell victory for the CCC team sponsor which leaves the sport after this season.

Wilco Kelderman retained the overall lead by a handful of seconds and should be better prepared for the crucial stage 20 on Saturday after a relatively easy day in the saddle as the rider protest and rain led organisers to cut 134km off the original route.

Saturday's mountain stage and an individual time-trial in Milan on Sunday offer a testing finish to a tight battle for the overall title between Kelderman, in the pink jersey, his Australian team-mate Jai Hindley, who is 12sec behind, and Ineos breakout man Tao Geoghegan Hart in third, just 15sec off the lead.

The British rider made a bid to reduce the gap late Friday with a last gasp push for the line but failed to drop his watchful rivals.

Cerny's powerful break from 23km out proved too much for the other escapees, including time-trial specialist Victor Campenaerts, who made a late, doomed, bid to catch up.

The day started with riders protesting against the longest stage of the Giro as rain poured down. Eight kilometres into the day the organisers neutralised the race and the riders got back on their team buses.

A 124km run to Morbegno embarked from Abbiategrasso with an escape group quickly forming and pulling ten minutes ahead with the peloton, which was enjoying a day of relative rest.

Saturday's much-awaited run includes three ascents of the Sestrieres mountain.

Related Topics

Protest Milan Man Lead Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Govt committed to eradicate polio from Balochistan ..

1 minute ago

WHO Warns Global COVID-19 Situation Will Be Critic ..

1 minute ago

Opposition Lawmaker Adamos Adamou Elected Parliame ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Expert Says Many European Cities May Run Out o ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l conference pledges to 'remain steadfast' in ..

4 minutes ago

Three women among five killed in Tank firing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.