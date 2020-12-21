UrduPoint.com
CFP Condoles Senator Kalsoom Perveen's Death

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:31 PM

The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of CFP President Senator Madam Kalsoom Perveen

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of CFP President Senator Madam Kalsoom Perveen.

Kalsoom Parveen, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan passed away in Islamabad on Monday, after contracting the COVID-19 last month.

In a statement issued here, the CFP said our prayers and sympathies were with the family of Madam Kalsoom.

The federation also postponed all chess activities until further notice, during this hour of sorrow.

More Stories From Sports

