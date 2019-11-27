UrduPoint.com
CFP Delegation To Participate In SAARC Chess Federation Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:23 PM

CFP delegation to participate in SAARC Chess Federation meeting

A three-member Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) delegation would participate in the meeting of the SAARC Chess Federation scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 29

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-member Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) delegation would participate in the meeting of the SAARC Chess Federation scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 29.

"The CFP delegation includes Vice President Amin Malik, Secretary Waqar Madani and Mehmood Lodhi (player)," Amin told APP on Wednesday, as the CFP delegation departed to Dhaka to attend the meeting.

Amin further said the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) General Secretary Hisham Al Taher would also be visiting Pakistan on December 24 with a vision to promote the mind game in the country.

"It is an honour for Pakistan that first time in the history the ACF Secretary will visit the country," he said.

Amin said through this visit, good news was also expected for the chess lovers as CFP was likely to get the hosting rights for the Asian Championship next year.

