CFP endeavouring hard to promote chess in Pakistan

Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Monday clarified that its all issues, including those related to parallel bodies had been resolved and now it was fully focused to uplift the standard of the sport in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Monday clarified that its all issues, including those related to parallel bodies had been resolved and now it was fully focused to uplift the standard of the sport in the country.

"We are an International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Pakistan sports Board recognized body. We are endeavouring hard to promote the game of chess in Pakistan," Amin Malik, vice president of CFP told APP.

Referring to a recent visit of FIDE vice president Nigel Short to Pakistan, he said the federation would have given him full protocol but it did not receive any official intimation from the world game's governing body about the visit of its top official to Pakistan.

"Yes, he (Nigel) asked us in personal capacity to invite him for a spot check," he said and added he wanted to observe the state of affairs in CFP. However, "We conveyed him that things had been sorted out and we are concentrating on uplift of chess in Pakistan," he added.

He said we had asked Nigel to delay the visit due to some certain issues and we had also informed FIDE on the matter.

He said the federation held its elections in 2017 as per laid criteria.

"We held elections under the supervision of PSB as per court's directions some two years back. A retired Islamabad High Court judge acted as Election Commissioner, while PSB's two directors Azam Dar and Habib Shah were appointed as members of the election tribunal. These elections were held under strict scrutiny," he maintained.

He said Nigel's sudden visit to Pakistan was surprising as the CFP had already provided all the relevant documents to FIDE regarding its elections.

"His visit itself seems violation of the FIDE's constitution as it bars its officials from intervening in the internal matters of a federation.

" "We will always welcome Nigel if he would visit Pakistan for promotion of chess in the country but we will ask FIDE to officially intimate for such a visit," he added.

He said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich had recommended the Asian Chess Federation in its quarterly presidential board meeting to resolve CFP matter.

"Asian Chess Federation President Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifah Al Nahyan solved the impasse in Pakistan chess by merging two parallel bodies on September 11, this year," he said.

The newly-formed body was now comprised of Abdus Salim (Chairman), Senator Madam Kulsum Parveen (President), Amin Malik (Delegate and Vice President) and Waqar Madni (Secretary).

He said the newly formed body was recognized by FIDE and Names of its top officials were updated by it (FIDE) on its website.

"The Asian body has asked us to complete the remaining electoral process. We will convey the names of remaining office-bearers once the election process is completed," he said.

He said Hanif Qureshi-led group only received 4 votes. To a query, he said the Senator Kulsum Parveen led group won the CFP elections 2017 by six votes, but unfortunately after suffering defeat, the rival group led by Hanif Qureshi rumoured that it had boycotted the election process.

"The reality is that they took part in the elections. Their all members were present and this can be ascertained by their signs on the attendance sheet," he said.

To a question he agreed that the parallel bodies had caused a huge loss to the game of chess in Pakistan. "Now, as we are the only FIDE recognized body in Pakistan we'll make all-out effort to promote chess in Pakistan," he added.