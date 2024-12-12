- Home
CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Coordinator General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH), Prof.Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its historic achievement of being awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup
“We are confident that the 2034 FIFA World Cup will leave a legacy of inspiration and pride for the Islamic world and beyond, demonstrating the Kingdom’s dedication to fostering peace, inclusivity, and cooperation”, he said.
He said, “Once again we extend our congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia for this remarkable achievement.
This landmark accomplishment underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing prominence on the global stage, reflecting its commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and international collaboration.
Hosting one of the world's most prestigious sporting events is a testament to the Kingdom's vision and ability to bring nations together through the unifying power of sports. The success of Saudi Arabia's bid aligns with the broader objectives of the OIC to promote unity, innovation, and shared progress among member states.
This momentous occasion also provides a platform to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Islamic world while fostering global goodwill and understanding.
As the Kingdom embarks on this exciting journey, OIC-COMSTECH pledges its support in facilitating technological and scientific advancements that could enhance the event's planning and execution.
From sustainable stadium technologies to cutting-edge logistics, the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia offers an opportunity to showcase the potential of innovation in shaping a better future.
