CGC Gulbahar wins Inter-Zonal Women Basketball title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) City Girls College (CGC) Gulbahar Peshawar of the Peshawar Zone recorded victory against Government Girls Degree College Nowshera from the Mardan Zone in the Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Zonal Women Basketball Championship played at BISE Peshawar sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director Sports board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar and former international athlete Manzar Khan, former Director Sports Miss Raham Bibi, former Director Sports (PSB) Din Muhammad, Deputy Director Sports Arshad Hussain, Miss Farhad, Miss Husma who graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the thrill-packed final.

Before the start of the final match played between City Girls College Gulbahar and Govt Girls College Nowshera teams the players were introduced to the guests. Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former International Basketball player Raj Mir, officials Faisal and Romi were also present.

The match started at a fast tempo and Peshawar Zone and Mardan Zone players gave each other a tough fight. Peshawar Zone skipper Asiya, Laiba, Sana, Mehaq, Irsa Wajahat, the granddaughter of former international basketball player Din Muhammad exhibited an excellent display.

The players of Govt Girls College Nowshera of Mardan Zone including Shaista, Irum, Moham, Bushra, Tahira, Jawairia and Fatima also played well and struggled hard for a single point. Irsa Wajahat and skipper Asiya Khan were so excellent in their basketball and made some good baskets from the three pointer area while for Girls College Nowshera Bushra, Moham, Jawairia, Shaisrta played well and got some key points.

Girls College Nowshera was leading in the first two quarters as they also played well against a strong Hazara team and defeated them in the semi-finals by reaching the final. Girls College Nowshera led the way in the first quarters of 10 minutes by 5-9 and similarly was leading the second quarters as well at 13-14 but in the last two quarters City Girls College Gulbahar played well specially national player Irsa Wajahat, skipper Asiya and mid attacker Laiba Khan, who one after the other made some key baskets and guided their team to victory.

Government Girls College City Gulbahar got the lead in the third quarters and raced up to 19-16 and also maintained the same in the last and fourth quarters by winning the final at 31-29. At one time both were tied at 24-24 but thanks to Irsa Wajahat and Laiba who made some key baskets with a three pointer by reaching at 31. For Girls College Nowshera Bushra, Moham and Jawairia were the key point’s contributors. City Girls College of Peshawar Zone won first position in cricket, Netball and Basketball and third position in Throwball.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sports Committee and Principal CGC Professor Tahir Dar appreciated the performance of the girls players including Asiya, Sana, Irsa, Mehaq, Laiba, Laiba Mery, Wajiha, Mehkan, Kalsoom for their outstanding performances. Prof. Tahir Dar also appreciated all the teams for their active participation in the Inter-Zonal Girls events. She said, Football, Athletics and Kabaddi would also be organized in befitting manners under the Directorate of Higher Education Department.