CGF Women Leadership Programme To Empower Women In Sports In Full Swing: POA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Women Leadership Program is in full swing here and making remarkable progress in empowering women in the field of sports.

The program's recent Academic Sessions, held at the prestigious POA featured distinguished speakers and facilitated insightful discussions that left a lasting impact on aspiring women leaders, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary POA here on Saturday.

On Saturday, on the third day of the Academic Sessions, Hamdan Nazir, President of the Pakistan Rowing Federation, delivered an enlightening lecture on "Sports for Development.

" His expertise highlighted the transformative power of sports in driving social progress and empowering individuals.

The event also included a virtual presentation by Veena Salman Masud, Associate Secretary General of the CGA Pakistan (Pakistan Olympic Association) and Secretary of the CGA Pakistan Women Commission. Ms: Salman Masud shared her valuable thoughts on the topic of "Women in Sports," emphasizing the significance of gender equality and inclusivity within the sports industry.

The CGF Women Leadership Academic Session will culminate with a closing ceremony on 19th June at the Pakistan Olympic House.

