Chacha Chicago Says He Will Not Watch Matches After Retirement Of MS Dhoni

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches after retirement of MS Dhoni

Chacha Chicago, whose real name is Mohammad Bashir Bozai,  met Dhoni on multiple occasions and clicked several pictures with him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) Chacha Chicago who is known as die-heart fan of Indian cricketer M.S.Dhoni said that he also retired with the retirement of his favorite cricketer on Tuesday.

Chacha Chicago said he would not watch ICC matches after retirement of MS Dhoni

.“M S Dhoni has retired and so have I,” said Chacha Chicago, announcing his retirement from watching International Cricket on tv.

Chacha Chicago, whose real name is Mohammad Bashir Bozai, met Dhoni on multiple occasions and clicked several pictures with him. He was often seen in ICC events with flags of both the countries as well as expressing his love for the Indian wicket-keeper batsman.

Bashir is planning to pay the 39-year-old a visit at his home in Ranchi after the entire COVID-19 situation resolves after knowing that Dhoni would no longer turn up in those Indo-Pak matches he has been attending,

“I don’t see myself travelling for cricket again with him not being around. I loved him and he loved me back,” said Bashir while expressing his attachment to Dhoni.

“His retiring has made me sad,” he further pointing out that he deserved a grand send-off but again he was beyond that.

